There’s been enough social media drama between quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals to make even non-NFL fans interested. And Murray has no problem adding more fuel to the speculation.

Taking to Twitter today, Murray seemingly addressed the recent drama between him and the team. He explained why he plays the game, but didn’t outright deny any of the rumors suggesting he’s on the outs in Arizona.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships. All of this nonsense is now that I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better,” Murray wrote.

NFL fans are loving this escalation in the drama. Some pointed out that it doesn’t deny any of the rumors while others are praising Murray for seemingly going after the team.

Not a denial https://t.co/JMWrK22MoY — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 14, 2022

Aaaand we're off. Say it like it is K1 https://t.co/c8aaXKCvl8 — Lewis Adamajtis (@adamajtis13) February 14, 2022

LMFAOOOO man I thought this was a retirement post and that he was going play baseball 😂 https://t.co/EgMSE549C1 — J. (@Jcanthoop_) February 14, 2022

Fans of other teams are already starting to recruit Kyler Murray to their own quarterback-needy franchises:

Come on over to Pittsburgh https://t.co/yMllWmN7az — Batman (@Bl33dBLue24) February 14, 2022

In three years as Arizona’s starter, Kyler Murray has brought the team back to respectability. He just led them on an 11-6 season that included their first playoff trip in five years.

In the process, Murray has won NFL Rookie of the Year and reached the Pro Bowl twice. He’s playing at the highest level of any Cardinals quarterback since Carson Palmer or Kurt Warner.

But there’s clearly more going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about.

Murray is eligible for a contract extension this year. It’ll be interesting to see how this drama plays itself out in the negotiations.