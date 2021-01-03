Injury Update For Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Sunday afternoon’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup has gotten even more interesting at the quarterback position.

The Rams are already missing starting quarterback Jared Goff, who’s out with a thumb injury. Los Angeles is starting John Wolford in Goff’s place against the Cardinals.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals are now without star quarterback Kyler Murray. The standout quarterback had to go to the locker room with an apparent injury in the first quarter.

Murray appeared to suffer a lower-body injury.

Kyler Murray limps off field and has gone to the locker room…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

Now, we’ve got quite the quarterback matchup on our hands with a playoff spot on the line.

It’s John Wolford vs Chris Streveler in this pivotal NFC West division game. Who would have predicted we’d have this quarterback matchup with a playoff spot in the line at the beginning of the season?

John Wolford vs Chris Streveler with a playoff berth on the line. You have GOT TO love sports. — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 3, 2021

The Cardinals have an early lead over the Rams, as Arizona leads Los Angeles, 7-0, midway through the first quarter.

The game between the two NFC West franchises is airing on CBS. Arizona is looking to move to 9-7 with a win on Sunday, while Los Angeles is aiming to improve to 10-6.