Injury Update For Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup has gotten even more interesting at the quarterback position.

The Rams are already missing starting quarterback Jared Goff, who’s out with a thumb injury. Los Angeles is starting John Wolford in Goff’s place against the Cardinals.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals are now without star quarterback Kyler Murray. The standout quarterback had to go to the locker room with an apparent injury in the first quarter.

Murray appeared to suffer a lower-body injury.

Now, we’ve got quite the quarterback matchup on our hands with a playoff spot on the line.

It’s John Wolford vs Chris Streveler in this pivotal NFC West division game. Who would have predicted we’d have this quarterback matchup with a playoff spot in the line at the beginning of the season?

The Cardinals have an early lead over the Rams, as Arizona leads Los Angeles, 7-0, midway through the first quarter.

The game between the two NFC West franchises is airing on CBS. Arizona is looking to move to 9-7 with a win on Sunday, while Los Angeles is aiming to improve to 10-6.


