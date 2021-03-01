Kyler Murray Reacts To The Cardinals Signing J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt became the latest free agent to fall into place after he announced that he will sign a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. The 31-year-old pass rusher will link back up his former Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins and get a chance to play alongside Chandler Jones in what could be one of the league’s most fearsome defensive fronts.

Watt will get the opportunity to play on the opposite side of the ball from a talented quarterback. Kyler Murray will return for his third year with the Cardinals and look to build upon his first two seasons in the league.

Murray, 23, was among the most excited at the Watt signing after the team officially announced the deal on Monday. The 2020 Pro Bowler took to Twitter to welcome the former Defensive Player of the Year to Arizona with a special memory.

Murray shared a picture of himself, Watt and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns at an event together during the quarterback’s senior year in high school. The trio featured in the photo obviously has an incredible amount of talent and gives a glimpse into the early connection between the now Cardinals teammates.

6 years ago.. my senior year of HS. Welcome to AZ! Let’s get it! @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/yY7j2e9ww4 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 1, 2021

Watt will join an Arizona squad that fell flat down the stretch of the 2020 season. Despite racing out to a 5-2 start, the Cardinals lost five of their last seven games and missed out on the playoffs in the crowded NFC West.

Murray continued to be a bright spot for Kliff Kingsbury’s team in his second year in the league. The 23-year-old dual-threat quarterback completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns, while throwing just 12 interceptions. He added an impressive 819 yards and 11 scores on the ground, earning him a Pro Bowl nod in just his second season under center.

Now, Murray will get the chance to work with Watt as the duo tries to push the Cardinals to the next level in 2021. Arizona will be challenged in the talented NFC West, but with a few more improvements could push for the division crown.