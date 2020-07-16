Kyler Murray Reveals His Reaction To DeAndre Hopkins Trade

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off the most shocking trade of the offseason back in March, acquiring All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans. He’ll try to former a dynamic duo with Kyler Murray, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Arizona struggled as a team in 2019, but Murray showed flashes of being a franchise quarterback. The Oklahoma product has a strong arm for his size and incredibly quick feet. Last season, he totaled 3,722 passing yards and 544 rushing yards.

Murray should take that next step as the quarterback of the Cardinals now that Hopkins is his teammate. On Thursday, he appeared on ESPN’s First Take to share his thoughts on the Hopkins trade and what he’ll bring to the team.

“I didn’t believe it. As soon as I was told, I went to YouTube and watched his highlights,” Murray said. “Obviously, I know a lot about DeAndre, watching him for years. I didn’t believe it. I knew it two weeks before and I still didn’t believe it until they tweeted it and it got announced. I had a smile from ear to ear. Obviously, getting to work with him a couple weeks ago, great dude, loves to play football and I’m excited to have him.”

It’s safe to say Murray isn’t the only one who was shocked to see Houston trade Hopkins this offseason.

Hopkins will have a legendary wideout across from him in Larry Fitzgerald, who is still producing at a high level at 36 years old.

We’ll see if the new-look Cardinals can make the playoffs this fall – something the franchise hasn’t done since 2015.