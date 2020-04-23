Kyler Murray Reportedly Campaigning For 1 Player In NFL Draft

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the first overall pick. They won’t be in that same position this time around, but they do own a top-10 pick.

Arizona currently owns the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The biggest need for the Cardinals at the moment has to be offensive tackle, especially if they want to protect Murray and keep him healthy for years to come.

Prior to the draft, the Cardinals acquired All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. Despite that addition to the roster, it appears Murray wants even more help at wide receiver.

According to ESPN insider Chris Mortensen, the reigning Rookie of the Year is campaigning for Arizona to draft his former Oklahoma teammate CeeDee Lamb. There are teams that wouldn’t be shocked if that’s where he lands.

Other targets for Arizona may include Mehki Becton, Andrew Thomas and Tristan Wirfs.

In his only season with Murray as the starting quarterback of the Sooners, Lamb had 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns. His production increased this past season with Jalen Hurts under center.

Lamb is projected to go inside the top 15. He’d be a solid weapon for teams in need of a wideout like the New York Jets or San Francisco 49ers.

We’ll find out just how much of an input Murray has on the Cardinals’ selection when the first round begins tonight.