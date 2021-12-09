Kyler Murray Sends Clear Message About Aaron Donald

MVP candidate Kyler Murray and his Arizona Cardinals are busying preparing to on three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 14.

And the third-year quarterback isn’t exactly looking forward to it.

When speaking with the media on Thursday, Murray admitted that squaring off against Darnold is a tough test every time he has to play LA. He revealed that he realized as soon as he got drafted by Arizona back in 2019 that he knew he was going to have to face the Rams star defensive tackle twice a year.

“That’s kind of what you si… well, I didn’t sign up for it,” Murray said Thursday, per Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. “You get drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, the first thing you think about is, damn. You already know who you’ve got to go against.”

Murray actually got the best of Donald when the Rams and the Cardinals met earlier in the year. The former No. 1 overall pick connected on 24 of his 32 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns as Arizona rolled over Los Angeles, 37-20.

Donald was held in check by the Cardinals offensive line and didn’t have a sack in the contest.

Since that Week 4 meeting, both players have gone on to have Pro Bowl caliber seasons. Murray has been one of the league’s most efficient passes and has 24 total scores in nine games, while Donald has racked up seven sacks this year to add to his already stacked resume.

Monday’s game between the two NFC West teams will be important for a number of reasons. The Cardinals (10-2) currently lead the division and hold onto the one-seed in the NFC, while the Rams (8-4) sit just a few games behind. A victory on the road for Los Angeles could mean quite a bit, both in the race for the West and for playoff seeding.

Whoever plays better between Murray and Donald will end up having a major impact on the outcome of Monday’s meeting.