Kyler Murray Sends Clear Message About Cardinals’ Struggles

Three straight losses have cost the Arizona Cardinals the lead in the NFC West title race. But with the playoffs just ahead, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a message moving forward.

Speaking to the Cardinals’ official website, Murray dismissed the “dramatic statements” being made about the team. He asserted that everyone just needs to “be a little bit better” and that no crazy changes need to be made.

“People are making dramatic statements about the team. There’s nothing crazy that needs to be done. Everybody needs to do their job, everybody has to be a little bit better,” Murray said.

The Cardinals are 10-5 and have already clinched a playoff spot. But their odds of making a deep run would be much greater if they win the division and get a first-round home game.

Unfortunately for them, that’s out of their hands now.

Kyler Murray has taken another big step in his development this year. He made his second straight Pro Bowl selection and has thrown for 3,284 yards and 21 touchdowns in 12 games.

Murray has enjoyed career-highs in just about all categories and he has the Cardinals on the verge of their first playoff appearance in five years.

But if the Cardinals want to avoid being one-and-done, everyone needs to be on point over the final two weeks.

Can Murray and the Cardinals finish the season on a high note? Will they overtake the Rams to win the NFC West?