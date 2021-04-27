Kyler Murray Sends Clear Message Ahead Of The NFL Draft

Two years ago, the Arizona Cardinals believed so much in Kyler Murray that they made him the No. 1 overall pick even with Josh Rosen still on the roster.

Fast forward to now and the Cardinals pick 16th overall in the first round on Thursday. Whether they go offense or defense, the pick should be made with the idea of helping the team take the next step with Murray in 2021 and beyond.

In an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football today, Murray was asked if he has the ability to voice his opinion on the draft to general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and if so, does he enough influence to sway decision-making.

“I do believe I think I have an influence in it,” Murray said. “I don’t know why I wouldn’t. I think if you’ve got a guy at quarterback, you trust him and you want him to be the face of the franchise for a lot of years, I think he should have an influence. Everything is technically built around the quarterback. I think I have that relationship with Steve and Kliff. I’m excited to see what we do on Thursday.”

Murray did note that he isn’t publicly stumping for the team to pick offense on Thursday, noting that he recognizes how important defense is. The Cardinals took Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons with the team’s first-round pick in 2020.

In his second pro season last fall, Murray completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,971 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Arizona fell just short of the playoffs though, finishing 8-8 and missing out on a wild card berth due to tiebreakers.