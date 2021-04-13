Kyler Murray Sends Message To New Cardinals RB James Conner

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray has a new running back to work with this upcoming season.

The Cardinals added former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner on Tuesday. Arizona plans to use Conner is certain offensive situations while Chase Edmonds works as the primary back.

“At 5-9, 210, Edmonds can be the three-down back if needed, with Conner providing relief every so often as well as more between-the-tackles heft in short-yardage situations,” wrote Arizona Cardinals beat writer Darren Urban.

Murray is excited to get to work with his newest teammate. He admitted as much in a new tweet on Tuesday. Take a look.

The Cardinals should be one of the most-improved teams in the NFL this upcoming season. After finishing 8-8 in 2020, Arizona has a legitimate chance to challenge for the NFC West.

The biggest news of the off-season came when the Cardinals added J.J. Watt to the mix. They then went out and signed veteran corner Malcolm Butler.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins duo is one of the best in the league. Arizona also signed AJ Green, who should serve as a nice compliment to Hopkins in the passing game.

The Cardinals are easily one of the most exciting teams in the NFL, but they’re going to have major competition within their own division. The 49ers, Rams and Seahawks all appear capable of taking home the division crown. But if Murray takes a step forward, the Cardinals are going to be an extremely tough out.