Kyler Murray Shares An Update On His Ankle Status

Concern has been mounting about Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray this week after the suffered a sprained ankle in the team’s first loss of the season last Thursday. The first-half MVP candidate was seen limping off the field that night and he still wasn’t seen at practice this Wednesday during the portion of the workout open to the media.

Earlier this afternoon, reporters got an injury update straight from the source himself.

Murray shared that he welcomed having the last five days off, saying that it was “definitely helpful” for his recovery. He didn’t definitively reveal if he was playing this weekend, but did say that he was feeling “good.”

Perhaps most importantly, ESPN’s Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss revealed that Murray’s left ankle, didn’t appear swollen during the media session.

Kyler Murray just spoke to the media and his left ankle didn’t look swollen. He said the five days off was “definitely helpful” and said he feels “good." — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 3, 2021

Murray definitely looked worse off last Thursday when he limped off the field following the Cardinals 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. However, it sounds like he’s on the right track to possibly suit up by this weekend.

The Cardinals will hope that’s the case considering Murray’s electric start to the year. The third-year quarterback has been brilliant through the first eight weeks and he been a major reason for Arizona’s success.

Murray’s two interception, no touchdown performance against Green Bay last week was by far his worst of the season thus far. Overall, he’s still completed 72.7 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also continues to give the Cardinals another rushing threat, having scampered for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 47 carries.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that it’s possible Murray could play this weekend even if he doesn’t practice this week. However, the Cardinals will want to see their starter back out on the practice field either Thursday or Friday to feel good about his availability for Sunday.

We’ll have more on Murray’s status throughout the week. Stay tuned.