Look: Kyler Murray Trade Suggestion Getting Roasted

Kyler Murray’s recent social media activity has inspired a ton of trade ideas over the past few weeks. The latest suggestion, however, isn’t sitting well with NFL fans.

NFL writer Jarrett Bailey suggested that Baltimore should call Arizona to see what the Cardinals’ asking price is for Murray.

Although the Ravens already have an MVP-caliber quarterback in Lamar Jackson, Bailey believes they could use an upgrade at the position.

“If I was Baltimore, I’d be calling the Cardinals about Kyler Murray,” Bailey tweeted. “Murray is just as mobile, and has a top 5 arm in the league. Just food for thought.”

It’s safe to say Ravens fans don’t approve of this trade idea.

“Yea, let’s send a treasure trove of draft picks to Arizona to get a downgrade from Lamar Jackson, sounds like a phenomenal idea,” one fan said.

Another fan said, “Why would the Ravens ever do that? QB isn’t even a problem and they’ve got major problems like DL, OL, WRs and potentially corner too.”

An argument can be made that Murray is a better quarterback than Jackson, but the chances of the Cardinals and Ravens making a swap like this are slim to none.