Kyler Murray Updates His Injury Status After Practice

As Kyler Murray goes, the Arizona Cardinals go. But the former Heisman winner’s health is a concern heading into the tail-end of the regular season.

Murray’s shoulder seemed to bother him after taking a big hit from a Seahawks defender last Thursday. He never left the game, but it was clear the injury was a problem because of his late-game play.

The Cardinals all of a sudden find themselves behind both the Seahawks and Rams in the NFC West, meaning Murray’s availability is essential in coming weeks. The Cardinals announced a new update regarding their star quarterback on Tuesday.

Murray was a limited participant in the Cardinals’ Tuesday practice, though he clarified after it was just a precautionary measure. For now, it appears the Oklahoma alum should be available this weekend when Arizona plays the New England Patriots.

“I feel good,” Murray said, via AZCardinals.com. “Obviously got nicked up a little bit the past couple weeks, but I feel good. I feel fine. . . . I’m trying to limit those throws, but at the same time, making sure I’m ready.” “Obviously got nicked up a little bit the past couple weeks, but I feel good. I feel fine.” Kyler Murray does not seem particularly concerned with his shoulder injury.https://t.co/s8oNAvmodI — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 24, 2020

This is just about as encouraging as it gets when it comes to quarterbacks and shoulder injuries.

Kyler Murray needs to be 100 percent healthy if the Cardinals are going to earn a playoff berth.

We’ll find out later this week if the rising star can suit up this weekend when Arizona takes on the Patriots.