Kyler Murray Updates His Status After Apparent Shoulder Injury

One of the biggest storylines from last night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks was Kyler Murray apparently dealing with a shoulder injury. He was seen applying heat to his shoulder multiple times on the sidelines.

Murray has been electric this entire season for the Cardinals, solidifying his status as a true MVP candidate. This year he has 2,644 passing yards, 619 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns.

The Cardinals have to be a tad worried about Murray’s shoulder and whether it’ll affect his production down the stretch. However, the second-year quarterback claims it’s not a big deal.

When asked about the injury after the game, Murray told reporters “I’m good.”

Murray didn’t offer a ton of information on his shoulder injury, but it’s a good sign that he played every down for the Cardinals.

Fortunately for Murray, the Cardinals have nine days off until their next game. It’s safe to assume that he’ll use that extra time to treat this nagging injury.

Arizona will need Murray at his very best if it wants to win the NFC West. If he’s unable to play at an MVP level, the Cardinals might just have to settle for a Wild Card spot this season.

NFL fans can see Murray back in action next weekend when the Cardinals take on the Patriots.

