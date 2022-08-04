Kyler Murray Video Game Stat Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

When the Arizona Cardinals included an independent study clause in Kyler Murray's contract, many people started questioning how he spends his time away from the gridiron.

One popular theory was that Murray likes to play "Call of Duty."

Well, someone decided to put together a statistical analysis that shows how Murray performs during "Call of Duty" Double XP weekends.

Interestingly enough, Murray's passer rating, passing yards and completion percentage are all lower on weekends when "Call of Duty" offers double XP.

NFL fans are stunned that someone actually used their own free time to do this.

Murray quickly shot down the idea that he doesn't watch film by himself.

"People can't comprehend the amount of time that it takes to do two sports at a high level in college, let alone be the first person to do it ever at my size," said Murray. "It's funny."

The Cardinals ultimately removed the independent study clause from Murray's contract.