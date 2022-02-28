Kyler Murray’s Agent Released A Statement Monday Morning

Kyler Murray’s agent Erik Burkhardt has released a statement regarding his client’s situation.

Murray has been the subject of the offseason for the Cardinals after he took out everything Cardinals-related on his social media.

The Cardinals did the same after Murray was petty and it led some people to think that he could be on his way out. The organization then released a statement saying they’re behind him and that they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback.

In Burkhardt’s statement, he confirmed that Murray wants to be Arizona’s long-term quarterback and to win the Super Bowl. He also said that Murray wants a long-term extension after they sent in a contract proposal to the team.

Murray is eligible for an extension this offseason, though the team has given no indication that that will happen.

He’s fresh off a season where he finished with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions off 3,787 yards through the air.

Murray struggled in Arizona’s playoff loss to Los Angeles after only throwing for 137 yards and no touchdowns. He had two costly interceptions, one of which was a pick-six from the endzone.

If Murray can come back and respond in year four, it’ll only be a matter of time until the team extends him.