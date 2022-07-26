Kyler Murray's Contract Includes Another Interesting Clause

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It was recently announced that Kyler Murray's massive contract with the Arizona Cardinals includes a clause for "Independent Study."

Well, it turns out there's another fascinating clause included in Murray's five-year deal.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Murray's deal includes a clause that triggers a default for his guaranteed money if he participates in organized baseball.

The report states that a default occurs if Murray "participates in any type of baseball-related activity (including, without limitation, a tryout, workout, practice, scrimmage, exhibition or game) for any baseball team, in any baseball league."

In theory, this clause should slam the door shut on Murray potentially playing for the Oakland Athletes at any point over the next few years.

Considering this clause would wipe out Murray's guaranteed money, he'd be wise to steer clear of baseball.

Besides, Murray is doing well for himself - on and off the field - as the starting quarterback of the Cardinals.