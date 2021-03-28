There’s Growing Speculation About Larry Fitzgerald’s Decision

Larry Fitzgerald has yet to announce a decision on his NFL future and it’s unclear what that decision will be coming.

The superstar wide receiver, who’s played his entire career for the Arizona Cardinals, has not hinted at when he will be making something public.

“Nothing new in terms of news,” Fitzgerald told Josina Anderson. “You will know when I do.”

It’s been a big offseason for the Cardinals, who have signed J.J. Watt and wide receiver A.J. Green, among other players. While it’s possible that Fitzgerald will return to Arizona – or retire – there could be a third option: play for a different team.

This week, there was growing speculation about Fitzgerald joining his old coach, Bruce Arians, on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio outlined the possibility this week:

At a time when the Bucs have managed to keep the band together (for the most part), the push to send Fitzgerald into retirement with a ring could provide further insulation against the complacency that can derail a quest to repeat. Although having Brady around naturally reduces that risk, having Fitzgerald in the locker room could inject even more meaning into the Buccaneers’ quest to become the first team to repeat since 2004, which also happened to be Fitzgerald’s rookie season. It would be fitting for Fitzgerald to end his career as part of the next team to repeat since his first season. That team, of course, also was quarterbacked by Tom Brady.

Florio isn’t the only one who has mentioned this, either.

We prominently mentioned Larry Fitzgerald as a potential signing for the Bucs last week. As with Tom Brady, biggest hurdle is him being willing to leave the only NFL team he's ever played for: https://t.co/A7PxhKs5Rs https://t.co/UQftPPsPts — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 25, 2021

It would be pretty fun to see Fitzgerald playing in Tampa Bay, but the odds still suggest he’ll either retire or give it one more go in Arizona.