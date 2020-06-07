Larry Fitzgerald Comments On What’s Happening In America

Legendary NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald grew up in Minneapolis. His father has been a journalist in the Twin Cities for more than 40 years.

This morning, Fitzgerald wrote a heartfelt essay in the New York Times about the death of George Floyd, the protests that have followed and the situation in America in general. Leading off the piece, Fitzgerald writes that “the city of Minneapolis taught me about love.”

However, Fitzgerald says, this does not seem like the city of his youth. He says that the same neighborhoods his father worked as a journalist and he and his mother spent time in “have literally been on fire the last few days — fires that in some ways symbolize decades of disappointment, anger and frustration.”

Fitzgerald offered a “first step” to help heal and mend the injustice and pain that is being displayed in the streets today: listen to each other.

“We are not listening to one another. Our winter of delay continues to result in cold hearts and lifeless bodies. The language of the unheard has broken the silence and our willful deafness has led to death and destruction. While our nation has struggled under the weight of a biological pandemic we also find our communities ravaged by the insidious disease of injustice.”

Fitzgerald also praised his colleagues in pro sports who have stepped forward as “true allies to people of color,” as well as men and women in law enforcement who have spoken out against Floyd’s death.

Lastly, he recognized the “tens of millions of Americans from every race, religion, background and socioeconomic status that are trying to listen to one another and effectuate change.”

The full essay from Fitzgerald can be found here, and it’s worth a read, as the star wideout provides some interesting perspective on what is going on in America.