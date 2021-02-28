Larry Fitzgerald Had Blunt Response To Question About Future

Will legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald be back for another season? Right now, he isn’t saying.

Fitzgerald, 37, has yet to announce an official decision on his playing future.

The superstar wide receiver, who’s played for the Cardinals since getting selected third overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, was asked about his decision this weekend. Fitzgerald had a blunt response.

“Nothing’s changed since the last time I saw you,” Fitzgerald said.

When asked if Fitzgerald already knows what his decision will be, he said: “I know I’m about to play some golf.”

Caught up with Fitz in Tucson this afternoon. Asked him for a update on his NFL future. pic.twitter.com/SBxMT1h6bA — Brad Cesmat (@bradcesmat) February 27, 2021

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell was asked about Fitzgerald’s decision earlier this week.

“You just want to let him take his time,” the team owner said in an interview with 98.7 Arizona Sports.

Fitzgerald is an 11-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro. He’s a sure-fire Hall of Famer and one of the greatest wide receivers in recent league history.

The former Pittsburgh Panthers star is coming off a 2020 season in which he caught 54 passes for 409 yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals would obviously love to have him back in 2021, but that decision has yet to be made.