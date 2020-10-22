Larry Fitzgerald Has An Awesome Mindset This Season

Larry Fitzgerald may just be the most likeable player in the NFL. If he wasn’t before, he certainly is today after his latest comments in which he revealed his mindset throughout the 2020 season.

Fitzgerald isn’t putting up the stats this season that we’re used to seeing. But he isn’t worried about that. The Cardinals wide receiver is solely focused on teaching younger players and helping his team win.

“My kids are healthy. I’m healthy, we’re winning,” Fitzgerald said on Thursday, via ESPN. “I have a job, something that 35 million Americans can’t say right now.”

Fitzgerald is clearly grateful for all going on his life right now, especially in the midst of a pandemic which has caused massive job loss across the nation.

Larry Fitzgerald may not be putting up massive stats, but the Arizona Cardinals are still winning. The Cardinals are off to a 4-2 start to the 2020 season, good for second place in the grueling NFC West.

Seattle currently sits atop the division at 5-0. Arizona and Los Angeles are second and third, thanks to a 4-2 record for each team. San Francisco – last season’s NFC champion – is currently last in the division thanks to a 3-3 start.

The NFC West has quickly turned into the best division in all of football, and it’s really not all that close.

Fitzgerald and the Cardinals have an opportunity to close the division gap with Seattle when they play the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football this weekend.