Larry Fitzgerald Has Honest Admission About Possible NFL Return

Larry Fitzgerald has not yet announced that he’s retiring from the NFL. However, it’s becoming increasingly evident that his playing days are over.

While on the Let’s Go! podcast this week, Fitzgerald was asked if he’d consider returning to play this season. His response was very straightforward.

“Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Cardinals’ official website.

Fitzgerald was asked about a potential return because the Buccaneers and Cardinals recently lost their top wide receivers in Chris Godwin and DeAndre Hopkins, respectively.

When discussing his NFL career in August, the future Hall of Famer admit that he doesn’t have the urge to play football like he used to.

“I just don’t have the urge to play right now,” the Cardinals legend said. “I don’t know how I’ll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but I just, today, I just don’t have the urge, and I think I have to be respectful of that.”

Things could change in the future, but at this time, it’s very clear that Fitzgerald isn’t going to put on his cape and lead the Cardinals to a miraculous Super Bowl run.

If Fitzgerald doesn’t return to the NFL, he’ll finish his career with 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns.