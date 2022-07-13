Larry Fitzgerald High On Kyler Murray: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 23: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field following the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-9. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last week, Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald raved about star quarterback Kyler Murray's skillset.

Fitzgerald told NFL Network's MJ Acosta there's "nobody in the game" as talented as Murray.

“There’s nobody in the game as talented as, as diverse an array of abilities in terms of his athleticism, his ability to throw the ball going left or right,” Fitzgerald told Acosta. “He’s immensely talented. He’s a guy that everybody around the league has to prepare differently for. You bring in [Brown]; Zach Ertz is now coming into his second year; (and he’s) better acclimated with the system. James Conner is fully healthy going back into the year. I really like where they are positioned.”

Fitzgerald added that he expects Murray to lead the Cardinals to success while DeAndre Hopkins serves his six-game suspension.

"Obviously, the schedule's really tough early in the season I know they're going to be without Hop, but I know Kyler has the ability and the fortitude to be able to lift this team up," he said

It's not much of a surprise, but Cardinals fans are buying what Fitzgerald is selling.

Fans of opposing teams, however, aren't so sure Fitzgerald's assessment of Murray is accurate.

Murray is entering his fourth season in the NFL. In 2021, he had 3,787 passing yards, 423 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns.

The Cardinals will kick off this upcoming season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.