Larry Fitzgerald Makes It Very Clear When He’d Retire From NFL

Few NFL players fit the mold of an ageless wonder quite like Larry Fitzgerald. The longtime Cardinals wideout is heading into his 17th NFL season and just celebrated his 37th birthday.

But while he’s managed to maintain a high level of football for over a decade and a half, people are always wondering when he might retire. On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals star addressed what it would take to make him retire.

Per Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic, Fitzgerald was asked if his career would feel complete if he won a Super Bowl. To which the 11-time Pro Bowler replied, “You wouldn’t see me around here anymore if that happens.”

We honestly wouldn’t blame him either. With a few exceptions, the Cardinals have largely been spinning their wheels since their magical run to Super Bowl XLIII in 2008.

Fitzgerald’s production has managed to stay strong, even as the QB play in Arizona has mostly been weak since Kurt Warner retired.

The Cardinals bottomed out in 2018, going 3-13 while Fitzgerald had one of the least productive seasons of his Hall of Fame career. But they recovered in 2019 under head coach Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray, improving by leaps and bounds that year.

This past offseason, the Cardinals retooled to stay competitive even in the stacked NFC West.

Larry Fitzgerald may lose a significant number of targets to all-world wideout DeAndre Hopkins. But what he loses in catches and touchdowns, Arizona may make up for in wins.

We’re all rooting for Larry to get his ring before his Hall of Fame career comes to a close.