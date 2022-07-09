Larry Fitzgerald Makes Opinion Of Kyler Murray Very Clear

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 23: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals following the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-9. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals will have to start the 2022 season without All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins. He was suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Even though Hopkins won't be on the field for the first six weeks, Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is confident that Kyler Murray can hold down the fort.

During an interview with NFL Network's MJ Acosta, Fitzgerald expressed a lot of confidence in Murray.

From NFL.com:

"Obviously, the schedule's really tough early in the season I know they're going to be without Hop, but I know Kyler has the ability and the fortitude to be able to lift this team up," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald then said there's "nobody in the game" as talented as Murray.

“There’s nobody in the game as talented as, as diverse an array of abilities in terms of his athleticism, his ability to throw the ball going left or right,” he added. “He’s immensely talented. He’s a guy that everybody around the league has to prepare differently for. You bring in [Brown]; Zach Ertz is now coming into his second year; (and he’s) better acclimated with the system. James Conner is fully healthy going back into the year. I really like where they are positioned.”

Fitzgerald knows just how talented Murray is at the quarterback position. They were teammates for two seasons.

In 2021, Murray had the best year of his pro career. He had 3,787 passing yards, 423 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns.

The Cardinals will need Murray to get off to a hot start this fall, especially with Hopkins out for six games.