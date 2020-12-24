Larry Fitzgerald Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins’ Practice Comment

The Spun

Arizona Cardinals star wideout DeAndre Hopkins made some waves this week when he defended his penchant for not practicing as much as his teammates. But what does team leader and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald think about it?

Speaking to the media, Fitzgerald admitted that if he were at Hopkins’ viral press conference, he would have channeled his inner Allen Iverson too. He definitely didn’t admonish Hopkins for defending his stance on practice.

“I would’ve had to get in there, doing my best A.I. impression, ‘Practice? We’re talkin’ about practice. I lead the league in catches and yards and we’re talkin’ ’bout practice.’

Suffice it to say, Larry Fitzgerald probably didn’t wag his fingers at DeAndre Hopkins and scold him. In fairness, the Cardinals legend once had a similar attitude before the Kurt Warner era.

DeAndre Hopkins has been enjoying one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in Cardinals history. He has 103 receptions for a league-leading 1,324 yards.

With just seven more catches Hopkins will break Fitzgerald’s single-season receptions record. 275 yards will give him the Cardinals single-season receiving yards record held by David Boston.

Better yet, Hopkins’ stellar play has the Cardinals on the cusp of making the playoffs. A win and a Chicago Bears loss would clinch them a spot in the Wildcard round.

The ends seem to justify the means for the Cardinals right now.


