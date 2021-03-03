Cardinals General Manager Jokes About Larry Fitzgerald’s Decision

Larry Fitzgerald is likely the greatest Arizona Cardinals player of all time. The team is certainly not going to push him for a decision on his future.

Fitzgerald caught 54 passes for 409 yards and just one touchdown in 2020. It was the first time since 2014 that Fitzgerald didn’t lead the team in receiving, and third time overall in his 17-year career. It was the first time every that he finished outside of the top two on the team in receiving yards, with DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, and Dan Arnold all finishing ahead of him.

Fitzgerald is apparently still figuring things out for 2021. “Nothing’s changed since the last time I saw you,” he told local sports reporter Brad Cesmat ahead of a recent charity golf tournament.

The Cardinals, who made a big splash with the signing of J.J. Watt this week, aren’t stressing about it. General manager Steve Keim said that the team isn’t “necessarily” putting the legendary wide receiver on a deadline for the start of free agency, before cracking a joke about the situation.

#AZCardinals GM Steve Keim said "not necessarily" when asked if Larry Fitzgerald has to give an answer about his future by March 17/start of free agency. Keim said he has no news to report on Fitz's decision. "Knowing him, he's just trying to make me sweat," Keim joked. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) March 3, 2021

Fitzgerald doesn’t have a ton of individual things to prove. He’s probably a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and a true legend for the only franchise he’s ever known. He is second all-time in receiving yards and receptions to Jerry Rice, but it’ll be very tough to catch him. He needs 117 receptions and 5,403 yards to match the greatest receiver of all time.

He holds at least 45 Arizona Cardinals franchise records, but has one glaring hole in his trophy case: a Super Bowl ring. The team is definitely trying to maximize its window while Kyler Murray is on his rookie deal, with last year’s Hopkins trade and this year’s addition of J.J. Watt.

It would be awesome to see Larry Fitzgerald get another run at it, but he’s more than earned his right to choose when he calls it quits.

