Larry Fitzgerald Was Asked When He’ll Be Making His Decision

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the addition of a notable veteran wide receiver: former Cincinnati Bengals superstar A.J. Green. The news raised even more questions about the future of Larry Fitzgerald.

So far, the Cardinals legend has not announced a decision on his future. Back in February, he said that “nothing’s changed” on his status. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have admitted that they don’t know what he’ll choose.

Fast forward a few weeks, and throw in an addition that seems like it anticipates Fitz’s retirement, and he still hasn’t come to a decision. Josina Anderson reached out to the future Hall of Famer, and his line was very similar to the one a month ago.

“Nothing new in terms of news,” Fitzgerald told the NFL insider. “You will know when I do.”

Fitzgerald played 13 games at the age of 37 last season. He caught 54 passes for 409 yards and one touchdown, the least productive year of his career.

Of course, as the greatest player in franchise history, Larry Fitzgerald has more than earned the right to decide when he hangs it up. With the addition of Green to a solid wide receiver group that already includes superstar DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, as well as the J.J. Watt signing, and Wednesday’s trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for star center Rodney Hudson, it does seem like the team is gearing up to really make a playoff push.

It would make sense that he might want to give it one more year to see if he can be part of a special season for the Arizona Cardinals.

