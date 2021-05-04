What Larry Fitzgerald Has Told The Cardinals This Offseason

We’re through the NFL Draft and into May, and we still don’t have a definite answer on what Larry Fitzgerald is doing this season. Last we heard from Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Fitzgerald is still weighing whether to come back for another year, or retire after 17 seasons.

Fitzgerald, the greatest player in franchise history, took a major step back last season. His 54 receptions, 409 yards, and one touchdown were all career lows, and he finished third on the team in receiving yards.

The Cardinals are certainly not going to alienate Fitzgerald and don’t seem interested in imposing some sort of deadline on the legendary wide receivers. They have bolstered the position though, in a major way. The team used a second-round pick to take explosive Purdue playmaker Rondale Moore, adding him to a group that features major contributors in DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk.

According to general manager Steve Keim, the team and Fitzgerald have been in contact in recent weeks. Keim says that Fitz supports the moves the team has made, but he has not reached a decision yet. The Cardinals will also “never close a door on a guy like that,” and that the team respects his decision-making process.

Larry Fitzgerald was drafted by the team with the No. 3 pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, and has spent his entire career with Arizona, emerging as one of the NFL’s great wide receivers, even while playing with some very questionable quarterbacks.

For his career, he has 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. He’s second to Jerry Rice in the first two categories, and sixth all-time in receiving touchdowns.

