Larry Fitzgerald Says 1 Kyler Murray Joke Is Off-Limits

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the most widely respected players in the NFL and one of the most respected wide receivers ever. He doesn’t have a reputation for setting rules, but there is one that he enforces when it comes to joking about his quarterback, Kyler Murray.

In a recent AMA, Fitzgerald made it clear that Arizona Cardinals players are not allowed to make fun of Kyler Murray’s height. Murray is one of the shortest quarterback in the league at 5-foot-10. That fact was made a national talking point in the lead-up to the 2019 NFL Draft.

That said, Fitzgerald didn’t rule out jokes like that happening among the younger players. He said that there are conversations among the younger players that veterans like him aren’t privy to.

“The old guys are not privy to the same conversation that the young guys experience, but I haven’t heard anything,” Fitzgerald said, via Bleacher Report.

Off limits in AZ 😅 pic.twitter.com/SuISlCyuvD — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 4, 2021

Kyler Murray’s height was a very contentious topic heading into the 2019 NFL Draft. A picture of him looking shorter than a 5-foot-9 player went viral nationally and had many people questioning his viability as an NFL quarterback.

But Murray quickly proved the doubters wrong. As a rookie he completed 64-percent of his passes for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns as a rookie.

The following year he was even better, completing 67-percent of his passes for just under 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns. He made his first Pro Bowl for his efforts.

The running ability that made him a superstar at Oklahoma has also carried over. He has averaged over 6.0 yards a carry for 1,363 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past few years.

Players can joke about Kyler Murray’s height all they want. But he has the skills to pay the bills.