Larry Fitzgerald Shares Honest Thoughts On His Offseason

Larry Fitzgerald knows a thing or two about how off-season training is typically conducted. The veteran receiver doesn’t mind the changes that have taken place this off-season, though.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked mass changes within the NFL, starting with off-season workouts. Teams have been forced to conduct remote workouts from homes rather than at the team’s facilities.

Some players wish they could get together with teammates to workout – but not Fitzgerald. The veteran wide receiver is entering his 17th season in the NFL. That many years playing one of the more violent sports does some damage to the body.

Not having to participate in team workouts and lengthy team meetings this off-season has been a blessing in disguise for Fitzgerald.

“For a guy like me, not having the wear and tear of mini-camps and OTAs, the drudgery and monotony of sitting in meetings all day, for things you pretty much know for the last 15 years,” Fitzgerald said, via Pro Football Talk. “I can get right to the things that are most important to me to get myself together, which I know. So this has been great.”

A healthier and more well-rested Fitzgerald is a scary thought for teams in the NFC West.

Fortunately, Fitzgerald won’t have to be the sole hero in the Cardinals’ offense this season. Arizona’s addition of superstar WR DeAndre Hopkins boosts the team’s offense immensely.

The Cardinals could be a sleeper team out of the NFC West this upcoming season.