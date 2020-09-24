Following Arizona’s win over Washington last Sunday, veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald went on Instagram to show his appreciation for one of the brightest young stars in the NFL.

He might not be a household name just yet, but second-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin should be one by the end of this season. Although his team fell short to the Cardinals last weekend, the Ohio State product had seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

McLaurin obviously would have loved to win last weekend’s game, but receiving praise from Fitzgerald on social media is a solid consolation prize.

“The best is yet to come for this young man,” Fitzgerald wrote on Instagram. “Keep grinding & perfecting your craft, Terry McLaurin — you’re putting the league on notice.”

McLaurin replied to Fitzgerald’s post, writing “Appreciate the wise words, I got you.”

During his rookie season, McLaurin had 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. Washington went through a handful of quarterbacks last year, but it never affected the young wideout’s production.

The fact that Fitzgerald is hyping up McLaurin’s skillset should tell everyone all you need to know about the youngster’s potential. Fitzgerald is one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play the game, so his opinion holds a ton of weight.

We’ll get to see both wideouts back in action this weekend. Arizona will take on Detroit, meanwhile Washington has a date with Cleveland.