Larry Fitzgerald Updates His Mindset On 2021 Decision

Larry Fitzgerald isn’t ready to announced an official decision on his future in the NFL, but the future Hall of Famer did issue an update on his mindset.

This past season was one to forget for Fitzgerald, who had just 54 receptions for 409 yards and a touchdown. It was the least-productive season of his illustrious career.

When the season came to a close to the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Kliff Kingsbury had the following to say about Fitzgerald’s future: “He’s got a lot to think about.”

Fitzgerald hasn’t made up his mind yet, however, he doesn’t sound too worried over it. He commented on his NFL career during a golf pro-am on Wednesday in Arizona.

“I’m just playing golf right now, that’s all I’m worried about,” Fitzgerald told Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. “No timeline. I’m just taking it day by day. Honestly I haven’t given it much thought.”

The Cardinals would welcome Fitzgerald back with open arms if he wants to play an 18th season.

Not only is Fitzgerald the best player the franchise has ever had, he’s done tremendous work for the community in Arizona.

Whenever the time comes for Fitzgerald to retire, he’ll immediately be placed at the top of his class for the Hall of Fame. He currently has 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns in his career.

Fitzgerald is an 11-time Pro Bowler, Walter Payton Man of the Year winner, and earned a spot on the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.