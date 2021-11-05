The Latest Kyler Murray News Doesn’t Sound Good

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is in serious jeopardy of missing this Sunday’s game. He wasn’t spotted at practice for the third day in a row.

Murray suffered an ankle injury in the final minute of the Cardinals’ loss to the Packers last Thursday. Following the game, he told reporters “I’m good.”

Earlier this week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray could play this Sunday against the 49ers even if he doesn’t practice.

Once this Friday’s practice session comes to an end, Murray’s game designation for Week 9 will be revealed.

No Kyler Murray in open part of #AZCardinals Friday practice. It’s the scenario Kliff Kingsbury basically predicted. No practice this week, but he and Kyler both said he could still play. I would anticipate Murray as game-day decision. No DeAndre Hopkins, no Rashard Lawrence. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 5, 2021

If Murray can’t play this Sunday, the Cardinals will need Colt McCoy to step up. Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz expressed confidence in McCoy during Thursday’s press conference.

“Obviously, Kyler’s a phenomenal football player. He’s gonna be missed out there, our anticipation is that he’s gonna do everything he can to play,” Ertz said, via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “We got a lot of confidence in Colt. The NFL, injuries happen, guys are gonna miss a game here and there. The next guy’s gotta stand up.”

Murray isn’t the only key player on the Cardinals dealing with an injury this week. Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins has been nursing a hamstring injury for the past few weeks.

After falling short to the Packers last Thursday, the Cardinals will try to get back in the win column this Sunday.