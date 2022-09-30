LeSean McCoy Trashes Kyler Murray: NFL World Reacts

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy had some harsh words for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray while on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast.

McCoy suggested that Murray is a "trash" quarterback.

"He's trash. Overhyped. Overrated," McCoy said. "He plays like a high school player. Runs around, runs backward, he does a circle, the ballerina circle, then goes left, goes right, turns all the way around again, then looks for a wide receiver. That's not how you play quarterback."

McCoy added that Murray should not be able to freestyle like Patrick Mahomes does in Kansas City.

NFL fans, meanwhile, believe McCoy is out of line for these comments.

"Oh LeSean said this? You mean the guy who played and won 2 Super Bowls but didn’t play a single snap? Yeah let’s listen to what he has to say," one fan said.

"Never thought I’d see the day where I didn’t like Shady anymore. His takes are just so bad," another fan wrote.

"Trash take," a third fan said.

In three games this season, Murray has 784 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, four total touchdowns and an interception.

Regardless of what McCoy said, the Cardinals will need more explosive plays from Murray if they want to improve to 2-2 this weekend.