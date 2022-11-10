Listen: Audio Emerges From Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Moment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) look on during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on September 13, 2020, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals had a brief sideline tiff during last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Thanks to HBO's Hard Knocks, we can now hear the content of their back-and-forth. The exchange started because Hopkins was unhappy Murray did not throw him the ball when he felt he was open.

"One [Murray's number], what you lookin at bro? What's you see?" Hopkins can be heard asking in the Hard Knocks footage.

Murray responds that he was looking at Hopkins, who says that "s--t was wide open."

"I'm trying to win!" Hopkins continued.

"I'm gonna get you the ball! I'm gonna get you the ball! Calm the f--- down!" Murray fired back.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury defused the situation by calling the entire offense over for a meeting.

After the game, Hopkins downplayed the confrontation.

If we're being honest, this type of back-and-forth happens more often than we probably know during games, so it might not be that big of a deal.

However, the Cardinals' 3-6 record is a major problem. Arizona has lost four of its last five and sits in last place in the NFC West.

The Cardinals have a wealth of problems right now. It would help if their quarterback and best wide receiver could get on the same page though.