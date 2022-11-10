Listen: Audio Emerges From Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Moment
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals had a brief sideline tiff during last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Thanks to HBO's Hard Knocks, we can now hear the content of their back-and-forth. The exchange started because Hopkins was unhappy Murray did not throw him the ball when he felt he was open.
"One [Murray's number], what you lookin at bro? What's you see?" Hopkins can be heard asking in the Hard Knocks footage.
Murray responds that he was looking at Hopkins, who says that "s--t was wide open."
"I'm trying to win!" Hopkins continued.
"I'm gonna get you the ball! I'm gonna get you the ball! Calm the f--- down!" Murray fired back.
Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury defused the situation by calling the entire offense over for a meeting.
After the game, Hopkins downplayed the confrontation.
If we're being honest, this type of back-and-forth happens more often than we probably know during games, so it might not be that big of a deal.
However, the Cardinals' 3-6 record is a major problem. Arizona has lost four of its last five and sits in last place in the NFC West.
The Cardinals have a wealth of problems right now. It would help if their quarterback and best wide receiver could get on the same page though.