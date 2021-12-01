Look: Cardinals Finally Receive Goods News About DeAndre Hopkins

It’s been a month since we last saw all-world wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on an NFL field. But that streak could be coming to an end very soon.

According to Arizona Cardinals insider Johnny Venerable, Hopkins was back at Cardinals practice today. He’s barely practiced at all over the past month due to a hamstring injury. That bodes well for him returning against the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Hopkins has not played since Arizona’s Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Kyler Murray was also injured in that game, and has not played since.

But both players appear to be well-rested after the bye. With both of them practicing, the Cardinals could be looking at a major boost over the final few weeks of the season.

DeAndre Hopkins, along with Kyler Murray, are both practicing today. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 1, 2021

Prior to getting injured against the Packers, DeAndre Hopkins looked poised for another career year. He had seven touchdowns in eight games – already exceeding his total from last year. Were it not for his injury, he would have been on pace for 14, which would have been a career-high.

Fortunately, the Cardinals have been able to make due without Hopkins or Kyler Murray. They’ve gone 2-1 in their absence since that crushing loss to the Packers.

Arizona boast the best winning percentage in the NFL thanks to their 9-2 record. And their remaining schedule ranks among the easiest in the league. Only two of their final six opponents have winning records right now.