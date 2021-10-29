Look: Cardinals RB Carted Off After Scary Collison

Arizona Cardinals running back and special teamer Jonathan Ward was just carted off on a backboard following a scary collision with a Green Bay Packers return man.

After the Cardinals scored a touchdown to trim the Packers’ lead to 17-14 late in the third quarter, Arizona kicked deep to Green Bay rookie running back Kylin Hill. Hill elected to bring the ball out of his end zone.

He was met at the nine-yard line by Ward, who delivered a thunderous blow. Immediately, it was clear something was wrong.

You can see in the clip below that it appears Ward might have been knocked unconscious on contact.

Jonathan ward knocked out after the tackle #nfl #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/cmUfMNu7QA — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) October 29, 2021

Thankfully, as the second-year pro was carted off immobilized on a stretcher, he was able to raise his left arm and give a thumbs up.

Cardinals backup RB Jonathan Ward was injured on a hard hit during a Special Teams play. He gave a thumbs up as he was carted off of the field. pic.twitter.com/a6exoOxrD1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2021

Officially, Hill is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. Ward, meanwhile, is being evaluated for a concussion and neck injury.

Thankfully, he has movement in all his extremities.

#29 Jonathan Ward is being evaluated for a concussion and a neck injury. He has movement in all his extremities. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 29, 2021

This was a scary sequence that appears will have a positive ending.