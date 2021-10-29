The Spun

Look: Cardinals RB Carted Off After Scary Collison

A general view of the Arizona Cardinals stadium.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals running back and special teamer Jonathan Ward was just carted off on a backboard following a scary collision with a Green Bay Packers return man.

After the Cardinals scored a touchdown to trim the Packers’ lead to 17-14 late in the third quarter, Arizona kicked deep to Green Bay rookie running back Kylin Hill. Hill elected to bring the ball out of his end zone.

He was met at the nine-yard line by Ward, who delivered a thunderous blow. Immediately, it was clear something was wrong.

You can see in the clip below that it appears Ward might have been knocked unconscious on contact.

Thankfully, as the second-year pro was carted off immobilized on a stretcher, he was able to raise his left arm and give a thumbs up.

Officially, Hill is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. Ward, meanwhile, is being evaluated for a concussion and neck injury.

Thankfully, he has movement in all his extremities.

This was a scary sequence that appears will have a positive ending.

