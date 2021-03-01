Look: Cardinals Star Reveals His Recruiting Pitch To J.J. Watt

The Spun

The J.J. Watt sweepstakes is officially over, as the three-time Defensive Player of the Year announced Monday he is signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

There were plenty of reasons for Watt to choose Arizona, including a reported guaranteed $23 million. The Cardinals also appear to be a team on the rise, they have a budding star at quarterback and the weather in Arizona isn’t too bad either.

We’re also left to wonder if food played a role in Watt’s decision, now that Cardinals star defensive end Chandler Jones revealed his recruiting pitch to the five-time Pro Bowler.

On his Instagram story, Jones shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with Watt two weeks ago. In it, he promised the former Houston Texans star he’d be his personal chef if he chose Arizona.

We’ll have to see if Watt takes Jones up on that cooking offer.

Even if he doesn’t, the thought of those two healthy and playing together on the defensive line is enough to make quarterbacks sweat.


