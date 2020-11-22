DeAndre Hopkins has played against Tom Brady’s teams seven times in his young career. But despite being on the losing end of six of those games, he has tremendous respect for the Bucs QB.

At the very least, Hopkins respects Brady enough to name him the winner of a contest he held on Twitter. After winning, Brady received a special gift from the Cardinals all-world wide receiver.

Following his Hail Mary grab against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, Hopkins held a “meme contest” on Twitter. The prize Hopkins offered was an autographed jersey, and Brady decided to enter the contest.

As with so many contests Brady has entered, he won with something straightforward and simple. All he needed was a gif of a goat to win the contest. And Hopkins was true to his word.

After declaring Brady the winner on Tuesday, Brady took to Instagram a few days later to show that he received his prize. Brady also pledged to send Hopkins a gift in return.

“My guy! @DeAndreHopkins I got one coming back your way!”

“You know I got you @TomBrady,” Hopkins wrote back on Twitter.

It’s a great gift to be sure, but one that a Cardinals fan probably would have cherished just a little bit more.

Hopkins’ incredible Hail Mary catch to beat Buffalo may go down as the greatest play in franchise history. It’s definitely up there with some of teammate Larry Fitzgerald’s grabs from his legendary 2008 playoff run.

Is DeAndre Hopkins the best wide receiver in the game right now?