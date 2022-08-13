Look: Here's What Kyler Murray Did During First Cardinals Preseason Game

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even though Kyler Murray didn't suit up for the Arizona Cardinals' preseason opener, he was allowed to contribute on offense. The coaching staff allowed the star quarterback to call plays towards the end of the game.

Following the Cardinals' win on Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury provided his assessment of Murray's performance as a play-caller.

“I think we went three-and-out on both of them. So, less than I anticipated,” Kingsbury said. “No, he called a couple really nice plays, it just didn’t work out. Had some guys open.”

Kingsbury finished his review of Murray's play-calling duties on a positive note.

“He does a good job with it,” he added. “I’ve been impressed.”

The Cardinals' backup quarterbacks performed quite well against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night.

Trace McSorley completed 13-of-22 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown. He also had four carries for 32 yards.

Jarrett Guarantano, meanwhile, had 54 passing yards, 10 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals will be back in action on Aug. 21 against the Baltimore Ravens. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Murray call plays for the offense yet again.