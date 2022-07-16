Look: J.J. Watt Has Hilarious Reaction To His Own Vinyl Figure

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 09: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Friday night, an NFL fan tweeted at J.J. Watt with a picture of his very own Funko vinyl figure. The star pass-rusher's reaction to this figure was truly hilarious.

Watt responded, "I can’t be the only one that sees a sad Carson Wentz, right?"

Truth be told, we see what Watt is saying.

Watt's tweet received over 32,000 likes in less than 24 hours. It's safe to say fans appreciated this post.

Of course, this wasn't a shot at Wentz in any shape or form. If anything, Watt was just making a playful joke with his fans.

Wentz hasn't responded to Watt's tweet yet. Perhaps he's not aware of this viral tweet.

Unfortunately, Watt and the Arizona Cardinals won't meet Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders in the regular season.