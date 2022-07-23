Look: J.J. Watt Isn't Happy With His Wife Kealia's Gym Etiquette

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Watt, are expecting their first child in October. And yet, they still don't take any days off when it comes to their gym routine.

With that said, J.J. appears to have an issue with Kealia's gym etiquette. He revealed why in his latest Twitter post.

Apparently, Kealia left her weights on the floor after she was done with her workout.

"I would appreciate it if you racked your weights when you’re done working out @KealiaOhai," Watt wrote. "It’s called gym etiquette. Ever heard of it?"

Of course, Watt is just messing around here. Considering his wife is pregnant, he probably has no issue picking up the weights.

Earlier this week, Watt shared his thoughts on becoming a father later this year.

"Extremely excited. We can’t wait," he told The Spun. "It’s going to be a new chapter for us. It’s going to be special."

This fall will be one to remember for the Watt family.