Look: J.J. Watt Reacts To Being Activated By Cardinals

Just in time for his team’s playoff run, Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt has recovered from his injuries and is almost ready to play again. And you’d better believe that he’s excited for it.

Taking to Twitter, Watt shared his first reaction since being activated off injured reserve. He posted a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger peering out from behind a tree in one of his action movies.

Watt has not played since Week 7 due to an injury to his arm that was expected to end his season. He had been dealing with issues to his labrum, bicep and shoulder and has barely practiced in over two months.

Cardinals fans were delighted and promptly gave their pass rusher over 5,500 likes in just a few minutes. In the comments and retweets, fans let Watt know just how thrilled they are:

“If they get Watt and Hopkins back for the playoffs that would be just fine by me. Any chance to watch JJ play more football,” one fan said.

“Man if JJ runs out of the tunnel for a playoff game in Glendale the place will go NUTS,” another fan replied.

“I’d say this fired up the Red Sea! Go Cards!” wrote a third.

Prior to his injury, Watt had 16 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, five tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in seven games.

Will Watt make a big impact for the Cardinals in the playoffs?