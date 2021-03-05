J.J. Watt‘s latest social media post is going viral. Why? The new Cardinals defensive end has one of the most intense post-workout recoveries we’ve ever seen.

Watt will soon head to sunny Arizona after signing with the Cardinals earlier this week. First, he’s getting in as many winter activities as he can.

The veteran defensive end posted pictures of himself sitting in an ice bath on Thursday. The only difference between a conventional ice bath and Watt’s ice bath is Watt’s is in a frozen pond. No, we’re not kidding.

Watt cut a hole into a frozen pond, hopped in and spent some time recovering after his latest workout. He then hit up the sauna to warm up.

Take a look.

post-workout recovery. (more like second workout, after the chainsaw wouldn’t work) pic.twitter.com/UibPxIzlAF — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2021

Something tells us this is the last frozen pond ice bath J.J. Watt is going to be taking for a while. He’s not going to find anywhere to do one in Arizona.

Watt signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals earlier this week, turning down teams like Buffalo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Tennessee in the process. Why the Cardinals? Ultimately, it came down to three main reasons: DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

The 31-year-old clearly believes the Cardinals are building something special and that he’ll have a chance to win a Super Bowl during his time with the organization. He’s already beginning his training after hopping in an actual ice bath on Thursday. He’ll have to get a bit more creative with his post-workout recovery methods in Arizona.