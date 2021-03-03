Look: JJ Watt Shares Special Photo From Cardinals Facility

Newly-minted Arizona Cardinals pass rusher JJ Watt wasted no time hopping on a plane to Phoenix. But when he got to the Cardinals facility he made sure to make a particularly special stop first.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Watt revealed that he visited the facility’s memorial to Cardinals legend Pat Tillman. Watt wrote that it was “a true honor to walk the same halls” as Tillman.

Tillman started at safety in Arizona for four seasons before leaving to enlist in the U.S. army following the September 11 terrorist attacks. He joined the Army Rangers and served several tours of duty overseas over the next few years.

In 2004, Tillman was killed in Afghanistan by friendly fire and posthumously awarded several medals by the U.S. military. The Cardinals and Arizona State Sun Devils retired his jersey numbers that same year to honor him.

a true honor to walk the same halls. pic.twitter.com/oIYI7Y9t5P — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 3, 2021

JJ Watt has a passion for the U.S. military which he has said in the past stems from his grandfather’s military service.

While the circumstances surrounding Pat Tillman’s death and the conflicts in which he fought remain sources of controversy, he remains an NFL icon for his decision to leave football behind to fight in the war.

JJ Watt has few equals on an NFL field. But the Cardinals pass rusher would be among the first to admit he doesn’t hold a candle to Pat Tillman.