Look: JJ Watt’s Message For Kyler Murray Is Going Viral

J.J. Watt on the field for the TexansHOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

J.J Watt made it clear that Kyler Murray was a big reason why he chose to sign with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

The former Houston Texans standout had his choice of teams, but opted to sign with the NFC West franchise. Watt said at his press conference that he’s in Arizona because he believes in Murray’s ability to win a Super Bowl.

“I’m here because I believe in you,” Watt said he texted Murray after signing with the Cardinals.

Watt appears to be building on a relationship with Murray, too. The superstar pass rusher tweeted a funny message for Murray while working out inside of the team’s facility on Saturday.

“how many times do I have to ask you to stop taking the big dumbbells home on the weekend to do curls,” Watt joked, tweeting at Murray.

Murray and Watt do go way back.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback posted a cool photo immediately after the news of Watt’s signing broke on social media.

Now, Murray, Watt and Co. will attempt to lead the Arizona Cardinals to a Super Bowl run out of a tough NFC West division. It will be fun to watch no matter what happens.


