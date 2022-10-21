Look: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Have Heated Exchange

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury have butted heads occasionally during their time together. Tonight was one of those instances.

Late in the first half, the Arizona Cardinals were forced to call timeout right before going for it on fourth down from the Saints' 4-yard line.

It appeared that Kingsbury might have been telling Murray to get the play off, and when he didn't, he called timeout to avoid a delay of game. Whatever he was saying, Murray took umbrage to it and let Kingsbury know how he felt.

As the fourth-year QB was leaving the field, Amazon Prime cameras caught him shouting at his head coach with some NSFW language.

Not a great look, but on the bright side, the Cardinals converted the fourth down after the timeout and then scored a touchdown on the next play.

Arizona tied the game at 14 on the two-point conversion following the touchdown, and have now scored back-to-back touchdowns on pick-sixes by Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons.

The Cardinals now lead 28-14 late in the first half and if they hang on and win, we're guessing the Murray-Kingsbury tiff will be laughed off by both parties postgame.