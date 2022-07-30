Look: Kyler Murray Not Practicing With Cardinals Today

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

It's the first week of training camp and Kyler Murray is already taking a day off in training camp.

Murray did not practice with the Arizona Cardinals this Saturday. The NFC West franchise reportedly gave him a rest day... in the first week of training camp... and he's just 24 years old.

Sure, plenty of franchise quarterbacks get a day or two off during training camp. Tom Brady already took a day off, but he's Tom Brady.

Murray will be back practicing with the Cardinals next Monday.

"Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray will not practice at #CardsCamp today to rest his arm. The @AZCardinals are off Sunday before resuming with another public practice Monday morning," said Darren Urban.

Maybe he can get in his four hours of independent study (just kidding). The Cardinals removed the embarrassing "independent study" clause from his contract after facing plenty of backlash for it.

Kyler Murray has the task of meeting expectations this upcoming season. The Cardinals have no excuse to miss the NFC Playoffs this year.