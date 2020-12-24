Look: Kyler Murray Reveals Christmas Gift For His Offensive Line

It’s that time of the year once again, when NFL quarterbacks like Arizona’s Kyler Murray purchase gifts for their offensive linemen as a thank you for keeping them upright.

We’ve seen QBs buy watches, jewelry, video game systems, expensive dinners, cars, headphones, you name it. But Murray went a little against the grain with his gifts this year.

The second-year star had an artist create original individual paintings of his entire offensive line. All eight men received customized portraits of themselves in action.

Check it out:

Blocking is also a work of art.@K1 surprised the o-line with original paintings of themselves for Christmas this year. pic.twitter.com/3ZXZhOYMDp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 24, 2020

Overall, the Cards’ offensive line has done a solid job this season. The unit is tied for eighth in terms of lowest sacks allowed with 22, though Murray’s escapability plays a role in keeping that number relatively low.

Arizona’s O-line has also paved the way for the league’s fourth-most rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns (second-best in the NFL) and an average of 4.8 yards per attempted rush.

To put it simply, these guys deserve their good work documented in the form of artwork.