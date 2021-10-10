Look: Kyler Murray’s Awesome Thigh Pad Is Going Viral

The Arizona Cardinals are currently leading the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers thanks to yet another big game from quarterback Kyler Murray. The cameras have been on Murray so much that a piece of equipment he’s wearing is going viral.

Murray has been seen wearing a thigh pad with a unique image printed on it. The pad features the late-great actor Bruce Lee in a martial arts stance.

Arizona’s quarterback has been a big Bruce Lee fan for ages. He bought himself a $95,000 Bruce Lee-themed diamond chain after winning Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Murray has worn this thigh pad before, and has been seen wearing it earlier this very season. He loves making quotes from the legendary actor on his social media as well.

Kyler Murray with the Bruce Lee thigh pad 🥋🧘‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DFGVxu0qKh — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2021

NFL fans absolutely loved Murray’s special thigh pad.

“I’m sorry for every bad thing I said about k1,” one fan wrote. “He is legit & I see that now.. Cardinal fans please forgive me”

“Arizona by a thousand,” wrote another.

“Be like water,” another fan wrote, quoting Lee himself.

Bruce Lee was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the early-1970s before his untimely passing. His movies Fist of Fury, Way of the Dragon and Enter the Dragon made him a cinema icon.

But Lee was also a prominent martial artist who influenced generations of practitioners across the world. He has dozens of quotes that athletes and non-athletes alike use for motivation to this very day.

Looks like we can count Kyler Murray among his biggest fans in the United States today.